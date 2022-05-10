Habitat for Humanity La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties names new executive director

Todd D. Volker has been named as the new executive director of Habitat for Humanity of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties effective May 2.

The announcement was made by the Habitat board. Volker assumes the position following the retirement of Executive Director Sally Van Cura in February.

Volker is a lifelong resident of La Salle and Bureau counties. He is a graduate of Knox College in Galesburg and obtained his master’s degree from the University of Illinois. In his professional career he has held positions in both the public and private sectors. His experience in real estate and small business development, government consulting projects and corporate philanthropy programs have included public outreach and marketing efforts.

Volker will have operational responsibilities for the affiliate’s housing construction projects, affordable housing public education efforts and the newly opened ReStore in Peru, a 28,000 square foot discount home improvement store. The ReStore sells furniture, construction materials, carpeting, lighting, household goods and many other items for daily and home improvement needs. The ReStore helps fund the Habitat mission of helping families in need.

Habitat for Humanity of LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Habitat for Humanity is a global, nonprofit housing organization that seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity LBPC is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

The local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity is in its 26th year. Families receive low interest affordable mortgages and invest their sweat equity into the construction of new or rehabilitated housing in the three-county service area.

“I’m excited at Habitat for Humanity’s mission and its local reach,” Volker said. “It’s a powerful organization for making good things happen in our community.”

