Putnam County Rotary’s Little Free Pantries consolidate to Standard location

Putnam County Rotary’s Little Free Pantries have been consolidated to one location at the Putnam County Community Center, 128 N. First St. in Standard.

Previously, under a grant that expired last year, the club had offered free emergency food in the foyer of the McNabb library. That location was discontinued because of a lack of regular use, as well as the problem of litter left for library staff to clean up. In part because of these concerns, the area no longer is available 24-7.

The Standard location is available around the clock for those in need of emergency food.

Additionally, all Putnam County residents remain eligible to receive full bags of groceries and supplies once a month from the Putnam County Food Pantry at the UCC Church, 103 N. Church St. in Granville.

Residents don’t need to register for groceries, but must show proof of residence in Putnam County to qualify. Distribution is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays. Those in need of delivery can call food pantry chair Gayle Reno at 815-866-6484.

The Rotary Club is thankful for those who helped restock shelves during the past two years.