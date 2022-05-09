La Salle library will host virtual program on Britain’s hidden treasures

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host Anglophile and former UK resident, Claire Evans, for a unique armchair travel program about Britain’s hidden treasures at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

During a walk in his family’s farm during pandemic lockdowns in 2020, a man noticed unusual pottery shards that ultimately led to the excavation of one of the largest, best preserved Roman villa mosaic floors ever found in Europe. Jackpot historical finds aren’t uncommon in Britain thanks to its rich history – Viking hordes, Bronze Age villages, and even King Richard III buried under a grocery store parking lot. In this virtual program, Evans takes the audience on a tour of the country’s most interesting archeological finds.

The program will be presented via Zoom and is free and open to all. Register at https://bit.ly/3MqR5Dw. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.



