Ladd Moose hosts event to celebrate Lodge’s renovation

The Bob and Nancy Bernabei Memorial Hall Dedication dinner/dance/fundraiser is scheduled Saturday, May 14, by the Ladd Moose Lodge 1528 to celebrate the lodge’s event hall renovation.

Dinner will be served at the lodge 301 Eastern Ave., Ladd, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and music will be from 8 to 11 p.m. by Darrell Data.

Tickets are $25 per person (non-refundable donation) and includes dinner and music/dancing. Dinner features fried chicken, spaghetti, ravs, fries, salad, bread and dessert. There will be silent auction items and a 50/50 raffle.

Advance tickets are suggested because of limited seating. Call 815-541-8713 for tickets. (You do not need to be a member to attend this event.)