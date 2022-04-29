Dickinson House in Oglesby benefit: Pre-Cinco de Mayo buffet will be served at Mr. Salsa’s

A pre-Cinco de Mayo themed dinner buffet is scheduled 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Mr. Salsa’s, 309 E. Walnut St., Oglesby, to benefit the Dickinson House.

The event is sponsored by the Dickinson Foundation with funds raised to be used for continued improvements to the building.

The dinner will include tavern-style fried chicken, potatoes, salad and Mexican specialties. There also will be drink specials. Carryouts will be available.

Tickets are $15 per person and are available at City Hall or by calling Darlene at 815-883-8945, or Darlene at 815-883-9232 or Gary at 815-883-4102 or any Dickinson Foundation member. Tickets also may be purchased at the door.