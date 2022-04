The Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for the Sam Vogt Agency, at 118 E Dakota St, Spring Valley.

The agency, which is a local Farmers Insurance agent, specializes in home, auto, motorcycle, business and watercraft, insurance, among others.

The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and available after hours by appointment. Call 815-587-7221 or go to www.samvogtagency.com for more information.