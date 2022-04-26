Eyes on Enterprise: Earlville drive-in announces opening weekend

Route 34 Drive-In Theatre, 4468 East 12th Road, Earlville, has announced its opening weekend for the season is Friday, May 6, through Sunday, May 8.

No further information was provided. The drive-in theatre will be open through October. For more information, visit rt34drivein.com or fb.com/rt34di.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.