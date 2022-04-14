5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Bowling, music and eggs highlight weekend’s events

1 - Bowl for veterans Saturday in Peru. The La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission will be hosting a fundraiser noon at Illinois Valley Super Bowl, 4242 Mahoney Drive. Three games are $25 per person. Call Lissa at 815-815-313-9359 for more information.

2 - Eat fish Friday and listen to an Elton John tribute in Marseilles. The Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St., is concluding its Lenten fish fry season 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with an Elton John tribute performance by Robin Taylor. Call 815-795-2487 for more information.

3 - Join a bluegrass jam Saturday in Grand Ridge. The country, gospel and bluegrass jam is scheduled 6 to 10 p.m. at the Farm Ridge Hall, 130 Sylvan Ave. The jam is open and the public is welcome. Donations are accepted. For more information call Sharon DeWitt at 815-664-8888 or Ken DeWitt 815-664-8665. No alcohol is allowed.

4 - Dozens of egg hunts to choose from Saturday and Sunday across the region. Saturday hunts include Cornell, DePue, Granville, Henry, Millington, Princeton, Seneca, Serena, Sheffield, Streator, Utica and Wenona. Go to mywebtimes.com or newstrib.com or reference the April 7 paper for a full listing. More than 300 children from across the region are anticipated to participate in a free Easter egg hunt with roughly 5,000 eggs at 11 a.m. Easter morning on the south lawn at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Road. Following the hunt, the Easter bunny will be available for photos just before he grabs a parachute for a skydive at noon. For more information on this event, call Skydive Chicago at 815-433-0000 or email info@skydivechicago.com

5 - Take part in an egg hunt for adults Friday in Utica. August Hill Winery, 106 Mill St., will be hosting an adult Easter egg hunt 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone 21 and older can find an egg and win prizes. Call 815-667-5211 for more information.



