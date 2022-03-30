Easter egg hunts set in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall counties

Easter will be celebrated Sunday, April 17, this spring.

In the weekends leading up to the Christian holiday, there will be egg hunts, Easter bunny visits and other activities planned throughout La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties.

Olivia Witalka works to fill her Easter bag with eggs during the 2021 hunt at Knudson Park in Marseilles. (Tom Sistak)

Grand Ridge

The Easter bunny will hid eggs in Grand Ridge Park for children to find at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The Grand Ridge Community Festival group will host the event.

Granville

The city’s annual Easter egg hunt is scheduled 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Hopkins Park ball diamond. It is hosted by the Putnam County Community Church.

Hennepin

Hennepin Park District’s free Easter egg hunt will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, at the facilities lawn. Each egg will have an Easter treat. Children ages 0 to 3 will hunt at 10 a.m. while ages 4 through first graders will hunt on the north lawn at 10:30 a.m. Second through fifth graders will hunt on the south lawn beginning at 11 a.m. The Easter bunny will be present to take photos.

Henry

The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Henry Character Counts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Central Park.

Ladd

The Ladd Recreation Board will host an Easter egg hunt 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Kennedy Park, 900 E. Locust St., for children through fourth grade. Participants should bring their own basket. Doughnuts and juice will be served at the park shelter. In the event of bad weather, activities will take place at the Ladd Community Center, 303 S. Central Ave.

La Salle

Bring an Easter basket or bag 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, to the big shelter at Hegeler Park for the free La Salle Parks and Recreation Easter egg hunt. Ages 1 to 10 can participate. There will be one prize basket per child. A rain date is set 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10.

Lostant

An Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Lostant Ladies League is scheduled 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the park. There will be three age groups: kindergarten and younger, first through fourth grades and fifth through eighth grades. There will be prizes and a visit from the Easter bunny.

Marseilles

Children of all ages are welcome to bring an Easter basket for an egg hunt and visit with the Easter bunny at noon Saturday, April 9, at Guthrie Park, on the baseball diamonds at 655 Commercial St. There will be raffles and golden egg prizes. Parking will be located across from the park. A rain date is set for Saturday, April 16. The event is sponsored by the Marseilles Recreation Board.

Mendota

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, at the Northwest Pavilion at Mendota Lake. Children 18 months old to 10 years old can participate in the free hunt sponsored by the Mendota Area YMCA. There will be 500 eggs and 10 golden eggs. Picnic games such as three-legged race, egg relay and potato sack race will follow the egg hunt.

Millington

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled rain or shine 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the United Methodist Church, 200 S. Orleans St. All ages of children are welcome to participate. Call Karen Zink at 815-217-1037 with any questions.

Morris (for pets)

A free doggy Easter egg hunt is planned 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Goold Park, on Lisbon Street, in Morris. Bring a bag or basket to collect eggs. There will be plenty of eggs to find and the plastic eggs will have dog treats in them. Bone-a-Fide Care is hosting this event for the 17th year in a row. The Easter bunny also will be available for pictures with your dog. Photos are $5. All proceeds go to Pet Project. All dogs must be on a leash. Waste bags are provided. For more info on the event, call Bonnie from Bone-a-Fide Care at 815-791-3639.

Oglesby

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Oglesby Elks, 800 E. Walnut St. The Easter bunny is planning to make his grand entrance on a fire truck.

Ottawa

River Valley Church, 1611 Adams St., is hosting an Easter egg hunt 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on its lawn. A rain date is set for Saturday, April 16. All ages are welcome. Bring baskets to collect eggs.

More than 300 children from across the region are anticipated to participate in a free Easter egg hunt with roughly 5,000 eggs at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 17, on the south lawn at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Road. Following the hunt, the Easter bunny will be available for photos just before he grabs a parachute for a skydive at noon. For more information on this event, call Skydive Chicago at 815-433-0000 or email info@skydivechicago.com

Peru

An Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Peru Parks and Recreation Department, Central Bank and Jessica Strauch State Farm is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Centennial Park. A reserved sensory time for students with special needs is scheduled for noon. Meet the Easter bunny and bring Easter baskets to collect prizes at the free event.

Princeton

A free Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Soldiers and Sailors Park.

A free Easter egg hunt is set 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, with egg hunters meeting at the Allen building at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. There will be four age divisions, 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.

New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Princeton will be hosting an Easter egg hunt with the doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at 30 N. Sixth St., for ages 0 through 5.

Seneca

An Easter egg hunt, including basket and prize raffles, candy, yard games and other activities, will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Crotty Park. Check-in begins at 9:15 a.m. Sugar Mama’s Mini Donuts food truck will be at the park from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Free photos with the Easter bunny will be provided by AnnaRose Photography. Free popcorn and coffee will be provided by Freedom Baptist Church, which is co-organizing the event with the Seneca Park Board. Pre-register by Tuesday, April 12, at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seneca-easter-egg-hunt-tickets-288310393147?fbclid=IwAR0AnJee-qK06MHNTvn_-xgCZiDYB8UWaBV9LPNoTTWa45P_c4bdbJXDjQQ

A teen egg hunt is scheduled 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Teenagers 9-17 years old can participate in a library wide egg hunt with games and prizes, then decorate cookies with Cindy Armstrong from Baking Spirits Bright. Call 815-357-6566 to register by Wednesday, April 13, to reserve your spot.

Serena

An Easter egg hunt will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Serena United Methodist Church, 2259 U.S. 52. All ages of children are welcome to participate. Call Karen Zink at 815-217-1037 with any questions.

Sheffield

The annual Lions Club Easter egg hunt will be at 1pm Saturday, April 16, at the Sheffield Homecoming Park. Special prizes will be given to those who find the golden egg.

The Sheffield Easter egg hunt will also be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at West Park. The categories for the hunt will be 0-3, 4-5, first-second grades and third-fourth grades. The Easter bunny will be in attendance and the golden egg winners in each group will receive a special prize.

Children collect Easter eggs at the 2021 Easter egg hunt at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Spring Valley

A free Easter egg hunt for children as old as 10 is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, at Kirby Park, sponsored by Upscale Resale and the Spring Valley Lions Club. Along with an egg hunt, there will be baskets, games and prizes. There will be pictured with the Easter bunny at one of the shelters.

Pre-registration is requested prior to Saturday, April 2. There also are opportunities for community members to contribute to the event by providing Easter basket sponsorships or volunteering to prepare, set up, or clean up. Contact Raylene at 815-878-5443 for more information on the event or to help.

Streator

An Easter egg hunt with 750 eggs per time slot is scheduled 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Bizzy Bee, 201 E. 12th St. Cost is $20 per child, or $30 per family. There will be prizes, candy, snacks, drinks, free pictures with the Easter bunny, and other items. There also will be playtime in the playroom with bounce houses. Go to www.bizzybeealc.com for more information.

Tonica

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 9.

Utica

The Utica Fire Protection District will host its annual Easter egg hunt 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Carey Memorial Park. Age groups are toddler, pre-school, kindergarten, first, second and third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades.

Wenona

The Women of Wenona are hosting a free Easter egg hunt with sign up set for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Wenona City Park. At 10 a.m., door prizes will be drawn and the cutest cottontail will be announced. Ages 0-3 will hunt at 10:15 a.m.; 4-6 at 10:20 a.m.; 7-10 at 10:25 a.m. If there is rain, the hunt will be conducted at Fieldcrest Middle School gym.

Children dash to collect Easter eggs during La Salle's 2021 Easter Egg Hunt. (Brent Bader)

If there is an Easter egg hunt hosted by a community or non-profit organization in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Livingston or Marshall counties not listed that you want us to know about, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com and we will update the list online.