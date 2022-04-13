Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday in North Central Illinois

Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday in La Salle, Bureau, Livingston and Putnam counties.

If storms become severe, damaging winds could become a threat, said the National Weather Service in Chicago. There is a small tornado risk, especially south of Interstate 80, the agency said.

The storms will be capable of 60 mph winds downing trees or power lines with heavy rainfall. The greatest risk is predicted between 1 and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Monitor local forecasts, and take steps to prepare for the possibility of a dangerous situation.

“The threat of severe weather should be taken seriously,” said FEMA Region 5 Administrator Thomas Sivak. “Now is the time to make sure you and those you care about know where to go to stay safe in case those risks become reality.”

Follow the direction of local and state officials and make sure to sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. If your community has sirens, become familiar with the warning tone.

Identify nearby, sturdy buildings close to where you live, work, study and play. Pay attention to weather reports and warnings and be ready to take shelter immediately, if necessary.

Secure your property. Remove any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures, loose roofing materials and objects in yards, patios, roofs or balconies that could blow away.

Make sure all mobile devices are fully charged in advance of the storm. Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs in case the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have flashlights for every household member.

Watch for fallen power lines and trees. Report them immediately.

After the storm and once you are safe, check on neighbors and friends to make sure they’re OK.

Find even more valuable tips to help you prepare for severe weather at www.ready.gov/severe-weather and download the free FEMA app, available for Android, Apple or Blackberry devices.

Windy conditions are expected to follow Thursday with gusts of more than 45 mph and a high temperature of about 55 degrees. Seasonably cool weather is expected Friday and Saturday with mostly dry conditions predicted.