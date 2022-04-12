Eyes on Enterprise: Campground set to open in La Salle

Starved Rock Family Campgrounds is expected to open later this spring at Route 178 and Interstate 80 in La Salle.

The campground is the former Hickory Hollow Campground at 757 3029th Road.

Owners said they will start taking reservations May 20. The campground features 100 RV spots and 50 tent camping sites. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Starved-Rock-Family-Campground-108056505149811 for more information on the business.

Peru furniture store closes

The owners of CIF Factory Surplus, 427 Fifth St., Peru, announced they are retiring and the store has closed. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

The owners of CIF Factory Surplus, 427 Fifth St., Peru, announced they are retiring and the store has closed.

The closing was announced in the fall on its Facebook page with April 9 stated as the last day. The 22,464-square-foot structure, built in 1921, is listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Realty for $629,000.

For more information, visit fb.com/ciffactorysurplus.

Princeton, Seatonville, Mendota garden centers open for season

Hornbaker Gardens, Inc., 22937 1140 North Ave., Princeton, opened Saturday for the season.

The garden center sells annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, gift items and home and garden items. Tree planting also is available.

Hornbaker’s is open 8 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit hornbakergardens.com. Hornbaker’s season runs from April 10 to October 10 each year.

Seatonville Greenhouses, 309 Oakland St., Seatonville, opened at the beginning of the month selling annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, vegetables, and home and garden items.

They are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, visit seatonvillegreenhouses.com.

Farmhouse Designs Landspacing & Greenhouse, 391 N. 38th Road, Mendota, opens Friday, April 15.

They sell annuals, perennials, vegetables, gift items and home and garden items. They are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit farmhouse-designs.square.site.

