La Salle library hosts former UK resident for Cornwall virtual presentation

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host Anglophile and former UK resident Claire Evans at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, for her unique program, “From Merlin to Doc Martin: A Real-Life Travel Guide to the Best of England’s Dramatic Cornwall.”

What a shame tourists who focus on London miss the rugged gem that awaits in Cornwall, England’s far west country bordered by the North Atlantic and the English Channel. Where so much water and land meet has given way to some of the most awesome coastline in the world and has inspired Celtic legends such as King Arthur at Tintagel Castle, and setting to shows like PBS’s Doc Martin, and novelists like Daphne Du Maurier (Rebecca, Jamaica Inn), Winston Graham (Poldark series), and Rosamunde Pilcher (The Shell Seekers).

In this virtual program, Evans leads a lively discussion about this underappreciated English destination.

The program will be presented via Zoom and is free and open to all. Register at https://bit.ly/3N7Ands. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.