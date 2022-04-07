Tennis courts at Washington Park in Peru undergo renovation

The tennis courts at Washington Park in Peru are getting some much-needed love.

Construction is underway on a $268,840 project with SKI Sealcoating and Maintenance to resurface three internationally-sized tennis courts and add four new pickleball courts at Washington Park in Peru, as well as install new fencing and sidewalks in the area. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

In November, the Peru council was approached by pickleball players looking for more court options. The city has five courts players can use for pickleball in multiple locations throughout Washington Park. Three of the courts are located where the ice skating rink is, meaning they are not available for use when the rink is in service.

The City Council said an important first step to providing more pickleball options will be the renovation of the Washington Park courts, which could be open by early summer.

Looking at further possible development in Washington Park, Department of Parks and Recreation Director Adam Thorsen said recently the city still is in the running for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant with the state. With the grant, significant upgrades would be available, including a chiller to keep the rink frozen longer, a clubhouse-like building for skate rentals and locker rooms, and a Zamboni to maintain the ice. If the proposal is accepted, the grant would be for $400,000 with an assumed agreement of a matching $400,000 contribution by the city to complete the work.

Just west of the skating rink, a new building is proposed that will serve a variety of purposes. The building will have room for skate rentals, concessions, men’s and women’s locker rooms and restrooms, as well as a shelter area complete with a fireplace.

Other park upgrades include an area for bocce ball, bags and a ninja warrior/obstacle course for anyone to enjoy. New walking paths between the senior and Little League fields and the renovated tennis courts are included as part of the proposal.

The city may hear news on the grant by the end of the month.

