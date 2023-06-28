La Salle seeks $2.2 million grant to connect Rotary Park lake to neighborhood, other improvements

The city of La Salle is seeking a $2.2 million Illinois Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act grant for improvements to Rotary Park.

The improvements would include a parking lot near Prairie Lake, a roadway from 24th Street, a fishing pier, an exercise station, pickleball courts and a bike and walking path connecting Rotary Park to Baker Lake in Peru.

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said the improvements are based off the city’s master plan for Rotary Park. The new roadway and parking lot would provide access to Rotary Park and Prairie Lake from La Salle neighborhoods.

If La Salle qualifies as a disadvantaged community, the grant will cover 90% of the work with a 10% match. If La Salle doesn’t qualify, it will be on the hook for 25% of the project, Bedei said. The matching funds likely will come from tax increment financing funds, said Mayor Jeff Grove.