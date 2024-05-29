Oglesby celebrates new disc golf course, honors resident Wes Black for his contributions

Oglesby celebrates the grand opening of the Starved Rock Disc Golf Course on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Photo provided by Jason Curran)

The city of Oglesby hosted a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the recent opening of its Starved Rock Disc Golf Course.

The 18-hole course at LeHigh Park is open for disc golfers of all ages and abilities from dawn through dusk daily.

During the ceremony, Oglesby resident and disc golf enthusiast, Wes Black, who designed and built the course with a crew of volunteers, was honored. The city of Oglesby thanked Black for his contributions. Creating the course was a team effort including Black, the Oglesby Parks and Recreation Department, volunteers and City Council members. The course was built for a range of ages and abilities. Starved Rock Disc Golf course has 18 baskets with 36 tee pads. That is two tee pads per basket allowing for two different levels of play.