14 graduate from Peru Catholic

Fourteen eighth graders at Peru Catholic School graduated and were recognized at a May 17 ceremony in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Special awards were presented at the ceremony. The Knights of Columbus Award was given to Ty Carls; the American Legion awards went to Gabriella Carden and Clare Domyancich; the St. Joseph Holy Name Scholarship to St. Bede Academy was given to Jadyn Leone and Valeria Mendez. Top Academic Award recipient was Gabriella Carden.

Members of the 2024 Peru Catholic School graduating class were Theadora Pappas-Anniballi, Gabriella Carden, Ty Carls, Ayla Coventry, Clare Domyancich, Kalista Frost, Leah Griggs, Jadyn Leone, Valeria Mendez, Max Moreno, Kristopher Penaverde, Allyn Phillips, Nelle Potthoff and Erik Sandoval.