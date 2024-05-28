Fesperman awarded 2024 Matthiessen Award at IVCC

Riker Fesperman of La Salle was presented with the 2024 F.W. Matthiessen Award for scholarship and campus and community service by Illinois Valley Community College President Tracy Morris. (Photo provided by JH Studios)

Riker Fesperman of La Salle was awarded the 2024 Frederick W. Matthiessen Award during the 58th annual commencement ceremony May 18 at Illinois Valley Community College.

Graduating students are nominated for the award by faculty for academic scholarship, a record of civic achievement or community volunteer service, and service to the college community. Named for local industrialist and philanthropist F.W. Matthiessen, the honor has only been awarded 29 times since its inception 46 years ago.

“Selecting a winner from some of the best of the best is extremely difficult,” said IVCC President Tracy Morris in presenting the award. “Our winner this year has excelled academically and has been involved in a number of leadership roles on campus and in the community.”

Fesperman has been an Illinois Department of Natural Resources volunteer maintaining nature trails at Starved Rock State Park, served as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, led collection drives for Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, assisted in hosting a Syrian Art Exhibit at IVCC in 2023, served two years as representative on the Student Government Assocation, been an officer in several campus student groups and been a peer tutor in the Academic Support Center.

Fesperman received several nominations from faculty. Instructor Dawn Chambers commended him for “consistently going above and beyond expectations in his volunteer efforts ... he approaches each task with sincerity and a genuine desire to make a positive impact” and creates a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone.

Instructor Shannon Slaight applauded Fesperman’s endeavors as helping “create and promote a better place in the Illinois Valley,” and cited Fesperman’s assistance in and promotion of multicultural events on campus.

Instructor Jason Beyer called Fesperman “a moving force” who recruited rotating faculty sponsors to sustain a struggling campus student organization, planned and carried out Student Government Association fundraising and promotion efforts, and spearheaded a drive to preserve student bake sales, a time-honored student fundraiser.

Matthiessen winners are: Cynthia Liebhart, 1978; Michelle Mueller, 1979; Sheila Lyons, 1980; Mary Jo Menendez, 1982; Paulette Nesbitt, 1987; Donna Joerger, 1988; Melissa Leone, 1992; Joseph Ablett, 1993; Cathy Thorsen, 1995; Scott Forrest, 1995; Nancy Kochis, 1997; Beth Whittington, 1999; Elizabeth Zelenski, 2000; Kristin Abrahams, 2004; Megan Guilfoyle, 2007; Michelle Franklin, 2008; Cassie Fuller, 2009; Tyler Swanlund, 2010; Caitlin Rinker, 2011; Kristopher Sienza, 2011; Jackie Heim, 2012; Ashley Williams, 2015; Matthew Phillips, 2016; Trevor Finnan, 2017; Martha Hoffman, 2018; Lillian Rodrigues, 2019; Devanshi Patel, 2020; Grace McCormick, 2021; and Hope Beelman, 2022.