NewsTribune sports briefs: IVCC athletes earn Arrowhead Conference academic honors

IVCC athletes earn academic honors

Fifty-four IVCC athletes were honored for academics by the Arrowhead Conference.

To earn Arrowhead Conference academic recognition, athletes must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher and have passed at least 12 hours each semester of the academic year.

Five multi-sport athletes earned the honor in Callee Bauer, Ella Sibert, Katie Bates, Libby Boyles and Neely Hougas, who all played volleyball in the fall and softball in the spring.

Other fall athletes recognized were Emma Garretson and Olivia Shetterly from volleyball, Alex Stremlau, Emma Walker and Marissa Vickers from women’s tennis; Alexis Kerley, Grace Johnson, Isabella Lambert and Morgan Clements from women’s soccer; Colin Hart, Ivan Patricio, Lyan Gonzalez and Tyler Marconi from men’s soccer; Connor Noramczyk, Drake Stoudt, Dylan Cartwright, Grant Plym, Jonathan Cooper, Sean Whitfield from men’s golf; Christian Yepsen from men’s cross country and Kristy Hoang from women’s cross country.

Men’s basketball players who earned recognition were Roko Jurasovic, Koko Kegalj and Wesley Ruppert.

The Eagles were well represented in the spring with Ava Moriarty, Elizabeth Browder, Emma Augustine, Hailey Rakers, Holly Shriber, Maddy Klicker, Maddy Pangrcic and Taylor Wetsel from softball; Beau Ewers, Brady Ewers, Brandon Novotney, Conner Price, Jackson Olson, John Riva, Justus Mason, Kendall Schmidt, Max Cook, Ryan Chamberlain, Ryne Strouss, Thomas Swartz and Wade Menard from baseball and Charlee Bourell and Logan Brandner from men’s tennis.

Two Earlville baseball players named All-Little Ten

Earlville senior outfielder Trenton Fruit and freshman pitcher Aaden Browder were voted to the 17-member All-Little Ten Conference team. The Red Raiders finished 4-7 in conference play.

Prospect League announces new-look Hall of Fame

The Prospect League recently announced a new-look Hall of Fame to honor more than six decades of baseball in the Prospect League and the Central Illinois Collegiate League.

The inaugural class includes National Baseball Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt and Kirby Puckett along with Ben Zobrist, Danny Goodwin, Brian Dorsett and Sean Manaea.

Schmidt played for the CICL’s Peoria Pacers in 1969 and the Springfield Capitals in 1970. He played 18 MB seasons, won three MVP awards, won the 1980 World Series and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995.

Puckett was a member of the CICL’s Quincy Rivermen in 1981. He played 12 MLB seasons, winning the 1987 and 1991 World Series titles, six gold gloves and the 1989 batting title. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Zobrist played for the CICL’s Twin City Stars in 2002. He played 14 MLB seasons and won the World Series in 2015 with the Kansas City Royals and 2016 with the Chicago Cubs. He was 2016 World Series MVP.

Danny Goodwin was on the CICL’s Galesburg Pioneers in 1972. He was drafted first overall by the Chicago White Sox in 1971 and first overall by the California Angels in 1975. Goodwin is the only player to ever be drafted No. 1 overall twice. He played seven MLB seasons and was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Dorsett played for the CICL’s Quincy Rivermen in 1982. He played eight MLB seasons with three teams. After his playing career, he coached REX Baseball and is currently part owner of the team.

Manaea was a member of the Prospect League’s Dubois County Bombers in 2011. He was selected in the first round of the 2013 draft and currently plays for the New York Mets.

“The Prospect League is proud to honor these six players as part of its initial Hall of Fame class,” Prospect League Commissioner David Brauer said in a news release. “Each played an instrumental role in the rich history of the Prospect League and its predecessor, the Central Illinois Collegiate League, through their tremendous baseball achievements. These are players who helped lay the foundation for the league’s success and are assured a prominent place in Prospect League history with this tribute.”

The Prospect League will recognize each inductee this season with a designated day of celebration. Each inductee will receive a Hall of Fame ring.

The league will elect at least one new Hall of Fame inductee each offseason moving forward.