Utica approves a $299K contract for street program

The Utica Village Board on Wednesday approved a $299,000 bid from Advanced Asphalt Co. to complete its street program.

At a special noon meeting, village officials learned Advanced Asphalt not only had the low bid but also was more than $36,000 below the engineer’s estimate.

“We’re looking forward to getting that going,” said Kevin Heitz, village engineer.

Separately, the Utica Police Department needs new hardware, though the village has a ready source of cash to pay for the upgrades.

Police Chief James Mandujano told the board the force needs three new radar units, three laptops and six portable radios.

“I’m not saying they’re obsolete, but they’re pretty old,” Mandujano said. “It’s to the point where we can’t get any replacement parts for them.”

These will be paid for by a $23,000 donation from La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro. The board authorized Mandujano to order the replacement products in anticipation of the donation.

Finally, the board observed a moment of silence for Mary Pawlak, longtime village trustee and election judge, who died May 23 after a short illness.

In other matters, the village board:

Placed on file an appropriations ordinance, which would give the village emergency spending authority

Approved a repeater radio system (cost: $11,600) for the police department

Announced the June board meeting, initially set for June 8, will be moved to Thursday, June 15.