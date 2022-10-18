Putnam County Budget for fiscal 2023 projects general fund excess of $111,789

During the October Putnam County Board meeting, the board approved the updated budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

“As long as I have been on the board, this is the first time that I’ve seen a balanced budget on paper,” Board Member Steve Malavolti said. “That’s kudos on all of the department heads for doing their job and helping us with the budget for the future.”

The budget, which has been posted for viewing on Putnam County’s website, projects an excess of $111,789 in revenues over the expected expenditures in the general fund. In the fiscal years of 2022, Putnam County budgeted a $596,221 deficiency of revenues over expenditures.

This budget has come with an increase of total expected revenue from $3.1 million to $3.9 million from fiscal years 2022 to 2023.

This increase comes from multiple areas of revenue including corporate property taxes, replacement tax, other grant income and more.

While the county’s totale expected expenditures is expected to increase by around $150,000 from year to year, the increase revenue is expected to keep the county’s funds in the black.

In the county’s general fund, they are budgeted to begin the fiscal year with $612,000 in funds and end with $723,789 in funds.

“I commend all the department heads and the county board for cutting where we needed to,” Malvolti said.

Malvolti added that the county board and the department heads have been working together over the last four years in an attempt to cutting unnecessary expenditures when they can be found.

This has also involved working closely with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department as they are the county’s biggest budget entity.

“The sheriff’s department has really be instrumental, because they are the biggest budget user,” Malavolti said. “Sheriff Doyle has done really well in staying below his budget every year, quite extensively.”