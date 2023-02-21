Senachwine Township accepting applications for Rhonda Downey Scholarship

Senachwine Township is now accepting applications for the Rhonda Downey Scholarship that will be presented to a Henry-Senachwine High School senior.

Applicants should reside in Senachwine Township and be graduating at the end of the current school year.

Those applying will be asked to present a transcript from HSHS, a resume of participation in activities during their high school career, a short essay outlining their post-secondary education plans, their involvement in the community and a brief letter of recommendation from a teacher, advisor or employer.

Applications should be sent to Rhonda Downey Scholarship, c/o Senachwine Township, PO Box 7, Putnam, IL 61560. Scholarship deadline is April 20 with a presentation at HSHS to be scheduled at a later date.

The scholarship is a one-time award that is presented in honor of Rhonda Downey who was Senachwine Township Clerk for 21 years and served the community in many ways through 4-H, FFA, Vacation Bible School and several municipal boards and committees.