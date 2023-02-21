February 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Senachwine Township accepting applications for Rhonda Downey Scholarship

Scholarship deadline is April 20

By Shaw Local News Network

Senachwine Township is now accepting applications for the Rhonda Downey Scholarship that will be presented to a Henry-Senachwine High School senior. (Daily Herald file p)

Senachwine Township is now accepting applications for the Rhonda Downey Scholarship that will be presented to a Henry-Senachwine High School senior.

Applicants should reside in Senachwine Township and be graduating at the end of the current school year.

Those applying will be asked to present a transcript from HSHS, a resume of participation in activities during their high school career, a short essay outlining their post-secondary education plans, their involvement in the community and a brief letter of recommendation from a teacher, advisor or employer.

Applications should be sent to Rhonda Downey Scholarship, c/o Senachwine Township, PO Box 7, Putnam, IL 61560. Scholarship deadline is April 20 with a presentation at HSHS to be scheduled at a later date.

The scholarship is a one-time award that is presented in honor of Rhonda Downey who was Senachwine Township Clerk for 21 years and served the community in many ways through 4-H, FFA, Vacation Bible School and several municipal boards and committees.