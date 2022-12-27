Lauren Faletti named Putnam County High School’s DAR Good Citizen Award Winner

Putnam County High School has announced the 2022-23 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award winner was Lauren Faletti.

The DAR Good Citizens Award is selected by the faculty and staff of Putnam County High School based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. This award is sponsored by the Chief Senachwine DAR chapter.

Faletti is the daughter of Steven and Melissa Faletti, of Mark. She has shown award-winning qualities in and around Putnam County High School.

She plans to pursue a degree in psychology at an undecided university.