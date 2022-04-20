April 20, 2022
Sapp Bros. in Peru donates to IVCC’s truck driver training program

$1,000 gift will be split with 2 students entering program

By Shaw Local News Network
Sapp Bros. Travel Center in Peru recently donated to support students in Illinois Valley Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. The $1,000 gift will be split with two students entering IVCC’s four-week program. IVCC President Jerry Corcoran (left) is joined by Sapp Bros. General Manager Kevin Cassidy, fuel and operations manager Tom Stack and store manager Rick Smith.

The $1,000 gift will be split with two students entering IVCC’s four-week program.

Sapp Bros. General Manager Kevin Cassidy said Sapp Bros. actively recruits from IVCC’s program and has hired its graduates. Sapp Bros. has 17 full-service travel centers located primarily along Interstate 80 from Salt Lake City to Pennsylvania. Peru’s facility opened in 1988.

To support truck driver training students, contact Fran Brolley at 815-224-0466 or fran_brolley@ivcc.edu.