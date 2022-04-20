Sapp Bros. in Peru donates to IVCC’s truck driver training program

Sapp Bros. Travel Center in Peru recently donated to support students in Illinois Valley Community College’s Truck Driver Training program.

The $1,000 gift will be split with two students entering IVCC’s four-week program.

Sapp Bros. General Manager Kevin Cassidy said Sapp Bros. actively recruits from IVCC’s program and has hired its graduates. Sapp Bros. has 17 full-service travel centers located primarily along Interstate 80 from Salt Lake City to Pennsylvania. Peru’s facility opened in 1988.

To support truck driver training students, contact Fran Brolley at 815-224-0466 or fran_brolley@ivcc.edu.