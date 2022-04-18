Putnam County Rotary to host Post-Prom Afterglow on May 7 in Granville

The Putnam County Rotary will be sponsoring the Post-Prom Afterglow on Saturday, May 7 immediately following the prom and lasting until approximately 2 a.m. at the PC Primary School Gym in Granville.

This event is free for all PCHS Juniors, Seniors and their dates, including those who don’t attend prom.

The Rotary hopes to discourage any possible post-prom parties or activities that would draw students away and asks parents to encourage their students to attend and allow them to stay until the prize-winning end.

The group’s hope is that through 100% participation, the community can help ensure a safe, fun, and memorable prom experience for everyone.

This year’s Afterglow “Carnival” experience will include carnival games, a bags tournament, darts and balloons, Plinko, and Skeeball, in addition to a funmock casino in which students will use play money and gathering winnings for use in an auction for valuable prizes at the end of the night.

Through the support of many donations, the rotary is able to offer a party with prizes to be won throughout the event. Gifts including apple watches, a laptop computer, a Yeti cooler, dorm fridge, microwave and other electronic gifts, restaurant and shopping gift certificates and many other items.

Some gifts are auctioned off at the end of the night, while others are raffle drawings, including cash prizes so that all students have a chance to win prizes.

Every student also receives an Afterglow T-shirt with this year’s theme art, if present at evening’s end.

The Afterglow has become a part of the PCHS Prom tradition and is something students look forward to as an extension of the evening, according to the Putnam County Rotary.