Spring Valley man sentenced to 5 years prison for possession of a controlled substance

A Spring Valley man was sentenced Thursday to a five-year sentence for a Class 1 felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by Judge James Andreoni.

William L. Zawacki, 46, was sentenced as a result of a traffic stop that occurred on March 24, 2022.

Zawacki was located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and a K-9 performed a walk around the vehicle and was alerted to the presence of drugs.

Zawacki was searched and a substance that was determined to be heroin, weighing more than 1 gram, was in his possession.

Based on the investigation by the Spring Valley Police Department there also was evidence of the intent to deliver the heroin by Zawacki.

On Thursday, Zawacki pled guilty to the charge and was given a five-year sentence.

Zawacki was prosecuted by First Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and was defended by Attorney Ray Nolasco.