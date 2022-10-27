La Salle Library extends Tuesday November hours

The La Salle Public Library, for the month of November, will extend its hours on Tuesday evenings to 8 p.m.

Individuals are welcome to browse the collection, which includes books, magazines, music, audiobooks, DVDs, newspapers and/or access the library’s digital collection through Libby, eReadIllinois and Hoopla.

The library offers access to public access computers. Chromebooks and tablets are also available to borrow for in-library use, and La Salle Library cardholders are eligible to borrow wireless hotspots.

Copy, printing and fax services are also available. Genealogy services, including access to Ancestry, are available at the library free of charge. Curbside service is also available. Individuals are encouraged to call the library at 815-223-2341 and talk with staff about arranging a pick-up.

The library continues to offer free adult virtual programs using the Zoom platform on most Tuesday evenings and occasionally on other days of the week. These programs are open to all, and no library card is needed to register and enjoy. Most programs are recorded and archived on the library’s website.

The library has a dedicated area for young adults. Teens can browse the collection of fiction and non-fiction, audiobooks, as well as Spanish titles. The collection also includes graphic novels and manga titles. Youth are welcome to visit the Children’s Room to browse the collection, or to pick-up a weekly grab and go craft kit. The library also provides youth free access to ABC Mouse as well as Osmo Educational Games.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. and is ADA compliant. For more information or to register for a program, call the library at 815-223-2341.