La Salle-Peru High School homecoming events to begin Sept. 26

LaSalle-Peru High School will welcome Cavalier families, community members and alumni to the Homecoming 2022 activities.

These events will be during the week of Monday, Sept. 26. The annual variety show begins at 7 p.m. Monday in Sellett Gymnasium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a $3 admission price.

Bake sale items and water will be available for purchase. The Homecoming king and queen will be announced at the end of the variety show.

The homecoming parade will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The parade will follow the traditional route, beginning at Fourth and Schuyler streets in Peru and continuing along U.S. 6 into La Salle before turning south at Bucklin Street to finish along First Street.

There will be a powder puff football game for students following the parade at the L-P Sports Complex. The Homecoming varsity football game against Woodstock High School is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday. The homecoming court will be recognized between the freshman and varsity games.

The Homecoming dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Sellett Gymnasium. Tickets cost $10 per student. L-P students can bring dates from other high schools, but a dance guest request form must be completed by Monday, Sept. 26.

These forms are available from the School Safety Office. Students must be in attendance on Friday to attend the dance. Homecoming tickets and T-shirts will be sold during all lunch periods that week. T-shirts cost $15.

For more information, call the high school at 815-223-1721. La Salle-Peru High school is located at 541 Chartres St. in La Salle.