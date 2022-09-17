Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service to host spaghetti fundraiser

The Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser with proceeds to benefit equipment purchases and upgrades from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m Monday, Sept 19 at 111 Fifth Street in Peru.

New equipment purchases include medical bags, ambulance upgrades, and station upgrades for our personnel. Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service is a non-for-profit organization funded by donations, fundraisers and call volume. The Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service does not receive funding based on taxpayers’ dollar.

The dinner includes spaghetti, salad with dressing, bread and a dessert item with options available. Tickets are $10 and will be available the day of the event.

The event will be set up as a drive through with no dine-in option, as the COVID restrictions are unpredictably changing.

Dinners can be picked up in the back lot near our ambulance bays. Donations are also accepted. Call 815-223-9111 for more information.