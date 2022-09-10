La Salle County to begin offering weekly COVID boosters

The La Salle County Health Department will begin offering booster doses on a weekly basis, by appointment only. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Moderna will be offered and on Wednesdays, it will be Pfizer.

The FDA amended the emergency use authorizations of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to authorize bivalent formulations of the vaccine on Aug. 31.

The bivalent COVID-19 boosters are ready to administer now that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend them and the CDC has endorsed them. The bivalent boosters contain the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains of COVID-19.

Bivalent vaccines can be used as a single booster dose at least two months following a primary series or booster vaccination. The bivalent COVID-19 boosters have been authorized for people ages 12 years+ (Pfizer-BioNTech) and for people ages 18 years+ (Moderna) who have completed the primary series.

To schedule an appointment for a booster dose vaccination, visit www.lasallecountyil.gov and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Information” icon. There are links to schedule an appointment for a booster dose of the bivalent.

You must have your vaccination record card for your appointment. If you do not have it, visit IDPH Vax Verify at https://idphportal.illinois.gov/s/?language=en_US to get a copy of your vaccination record.

If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, do not come to the vaccination clinic. Arrive at your scheduled appointment time. All attendees will need to wear a face covering, follow instructions and maintain social distance.

If the patient is under the age of 18, they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Health Department is located at 717 Etna Rd., Ottawa. COVID-19 booster vaccinations will be given in the Vaccination Trailer (look for the yellow sign), which is located next to the COVID Testing Trailer and is in the Health Department’s parking lot.

Bring a copy of your printed ticket or a screenshot of the ticket on your phone. Bring your vaccination record card. Individuals should wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for injection.

You must have an appointment to get vaccinated.

For additional information, contact the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or visit the Health Department’s website at www.lasallecountyil.gov.