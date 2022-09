Local Author Kari Pohar will be at Peru Public Library at 3 p.m Saturday, Sept 17 at 1409 11th St. to discuss her first book, Chateau Merlot.

She’ll cover what her inspiration was, the writing process and all about her new career while juggling family and a regular full time job. Registration is not required and this will be an in-person only event.

Call 815-223-0229 or email eschaub@perulibrary.org with questions.