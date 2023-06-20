Heartland Bank promotes Nick Nosalik to regional retail manager

Heartland Bank and Trust Company promoted Nick Nosalik to regional retail manager.

Nosalik, who has more than 18 years of banking and financial experience, will be located at Heartland Bank’s Oglesby branch at 501 W. Walnut St.

Nosalik’s most recent experience was as a retail assistant manager, then retail manager for Heartland Bank. His prior experience, all with Heartland Bank, includes serving as teller supervisor, mortgage processor and consumer loan underwriter. Nosalik holds an associates of arts degree in business administration from Illinois Valley Community College, is involved with Junior Achievement, and is an active member of the Oglesby Elks Lodge. Additionally, Nosalik serves as treasurer for “We Are Oglesby” citizens and business’ association, is a board member for the Autism Foundation of the Illinois Valley and the North Central Regional Betterment Coalition and volunteers at the Summer Fun Fest in Oglesby and at the Dickinson House Fundraiser. Nosalik is a lifelong resident of La Salle.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with total assets of $5 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices throughout Illinois and in eastern Iowa. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers and municipal entities. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.