Eyes on Enterprise: Deli opens in La Salle

A new restaurant, Numan’s Deli, recently opened in downtown La Salle at 1117 First St.

The deli offers sub sandwiches, grilled wraps, two types of burgers and sides.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Dine-in, carry out and delivery are available and the restaurant can reached at 815-228-6956.

Ottawa, Tonica greenhouses open for season

Friday is opening day for The Corner Garden, 433 N. 20th Road, Tonica.

This season the greenhouse will offer annuals, perennials, vegetables and other items. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 815-830-2577.

Lucky Clover Greenhouse, 1600 Ottawa Ave., Ottawa, opens 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The greenhouse will offer annuals, perennials and other items.

For more information, call 815-343-1456.

Additionally, Pavers and More, 3115 North Route 23, Ottawa, a landscaping supply store, reopened for the season in April. They sell Unilock pavers and retaining walls, among other items. Call 431-1108 or go to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/paversandmoreil for more information.

Streator ice cream shop to open for season

The Big Dipper opens Wednesday at 1901 S. Bloomington St., Streator.

The ice cream shops hours are 3 to 9 p.m. daily.

