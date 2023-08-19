Marquette senior receives $3,000 scholarship from Spring Valley Walleye Club

Ella Biggins, of Ottawa, was named the recipient of the 2023 Spring Valley Walleye Club College Scholarship.

Biggins is a senior at Marquette Academy in Ottawa and will be attending Benedictine University to pursue her biology degree as she continues to do volunteer work both locally and at college. Biggins was awarded $3,000 toward her college expenses at the club’s August meeting.

The Spring Valley Walleye Club will be giving away a minimum of one $1,500 scholarship annually to interested high school seniors who have demonstrated effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection, enhancement and/or promotion of Illinois’ natural resources. Interested applicants can find more information regarding the scholarship at www.svwalleye.org.

The Spring Valley Walleye Club is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help support the fishery of the Illinois River and to help promote fishing to youth. The club welcomes new members and meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at the Spring Valley Boat Club in Granville.

For more information, email svwalleye@gmail.com.