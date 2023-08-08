Spring Valley honors its state champion softball team

The Spring Valley City Council saluted its softball state champions Monday.

Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson read a proclamation aloud during the City Council meeting, then introduced coaches Josh Pellegrini, Sam Wallaert and Todd Bogatitus to call up each player and hand them a plaque engraved with the city’s proclamation.

Spring Valley won the Minor League state championship by defeating Evergreen Park on July 27 at St. Mary’s Park in La Salle.

Malooley-Thompson said the softball team displayed athletic ability, good sportsmanship, superior teamwork and unwavering dedication in achieving its goal.

“The coaches and players created a resurgence of civic pride and brought honor and glory to the city of Spring Valley by virtue of their accomplishment,” the mayor said, reading the proclamation.

Team members are Bella Grisham, Eleanor Simpson, Reese Baltikauski, Charlee Herrick, Stella Simpson, Vivi Verucchi, Nadia Rounds, Brynn Pellegrini, Callie Fusinetti, Isabella Caracheo, Cece Ferrari and Addy Mavity.