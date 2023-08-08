Mendota to celebrate 76th annual Sweet Corn Festival

A live countdown clock on the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival’s website is nearing zero to the start of the four-day celebration.

The 76th annual festival begins Thursday, Aug. 10, and concludes Sunday, Aug. 13, with the iconic corn boil at 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Illinois Avenue. As is the tradition, free hot-buttered sweet corn will be served.

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce is expecting more than 60,000 visitors, who will consume more than 50 tons of sweet corn during the festival weekend.

The festival will include a carnival and live performances each day on the First State Bank stage on U.S. 34 in the city’s downtown. The Sweet Corn Pageant is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday on the stage.

Matt Friedlein, a 2000 Mendota High School graduate and science and operations officer at the Quad Cities office, will serve as the grand marshal of the 2023 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival grand parade. (Photo provided by Matt Friedlein)

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce selected Matt Friedlein as grand marshal of the parade 1 p.m. Sunday.

Friedlein is a Mendota native and a Class of 2000 Mendota High School graduate. After graduating with his degree in meteorology from Northern Illinois University, Friedlein has worked two decades as a meteorologist with the National Weather Service across four states, working in Paducah, Kentucky; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Chicago as a lead forecaster and now serves as the science and operations officer in the Quad Cities. When in Chicago, Friedlein issued many alerts for La Salle County and his hometown Mendota.

The Jesse White Tumblers and The Shore Drill Team will join the parade.

The carnival by Windy City Amusements will be open 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. There are unlimited ride specials for $30 and $35 per day as well as mega passes for unlimited rides throughout the event for $100.

The 50/50 raffle is one of the biggest in the region. In 2022, the pot reached $42,250, with the winner taking home $21,120.

As of Monday, the Chamber of Commerce reported the pot was at $7,732. Tickets are available at The Chalet, El Zarape, Expressions Salon, Main Street Station, Mendota Golf Club, Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce, Mendota Area YMCA, Mendota City Clerk’s Office, Pizzas by Marchelloni Mendota, Purpose Nutrition, Rosati’s Pizza Pub and Ziggy’s Family Restaurant.

The crafters market place and flea market will feature more than 200 dealers in handmade crafts and unique merchandise. The markets will be set up at Veterans Park and the Elks Lodge parking lot.

Corn shucking volunteers are needed at 8 a.m. Saturday. To volunteer, call the Chamber at 815-539-6507.

Go to https://sweetcornfestival.com/ for more information on the festival.

Thursday, Aug. 10

3 p.m.: A special afternoon for special kids at the carnival

5 p.m.: The Acoustix, First State Bank Hospitality Tent

6 to 10 p.m.: Carnival opens

7 p.m.: Teen dance, Silvertone Junction, 800 block of Main Street

Friday, Aug. 11

10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Food and merchandise booth open

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: DJ and Magic Matt, First State Bank Hospitality Tent

Noon to 10 p.m.: Carnival opens

2 to 6 p.m.: The Acoustix, First State Bank Hospitality Tent

6:30 p.m.: Pre-pageant entertainment Andrew Bloomquist, First State Bank stage

7:30 p.m.: Sweet Corn Queen Pageant, First State Bank stage

7:30 p.m.: Greenfield Station at beer garden, 800 block of Main Street

Saturday, Aug. 12

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Crafters market place and flea market, Veterans Park and Elks Club parking lot

10 a.m.: Mini-royalty pageant, First State Bank Stage

10:30 a.m.: Food and merchandise booth open

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Steve Cirqua, First State Bank Stage

Noon to 10 p.m.: Carnival opens, along with Mr. Steve (Illinois Avenue and Jefferson Street), Wild Style Free Face Painting (Washington Street and Indiana Avenue), Lica Lorraine (Washington Street and Eighth Avenue)

2 to 4 p.m.: Zac Quad Music, First State Bank Hospitality Tent

2 p.m.: Annual Sweet Corn Festival food contest

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Judson Main, First State Bank Stage

3:30 to 6:30 p.m.: The Valley Katz at beer garden

5 to 7 p.m.: DJ, First State Bank Hospitality Tent

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Side Hustle at beer garden

Sunday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Crafters market place and flea market, Veterans Park and Elks Club parking lot

10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: First State Bank Hospitality Tent opens and food and merchandise booth opens

11 to 11:45 a.m.: Vest Dance Troupe, in front of Elks Lodge on Indiana Avenue

Noon to 12:30 p.m.: The Jesse White Tumblers, in front of Elks Lodge on Indiana Avenue

Noon to 6 p.m.: Carnival opens

1 p.m.: Sweet Corn Festival grand parade

2 p.m.: Free sweet corn

3:30 to 4 p.m.: The South Short Drill Team, in front of Elks Lodge on Indiana Avenue.