The Mendota Fire Department announced it received a grant to purchase new breathing equipment.

Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said Monday at the City Council meeting that two weeks ago the department was awarded a state grant of $213,210 to go for the purchase of 23 new self-contained breathing apparatus devices to replace the departments aging units, some of which were 20 years old. Rutishauser said the new air equipment should arrive in 10 to 12 weeks.