PADS shelters to open in Peru, Ottawa

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter in Peru and Ottawa will reopen for overnight shelter services at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

There are 55 beds available in Ottawa and 66 in Peru. There will be staff available to gather registration information and begin providing case management. The shelters will admit men, women and families with children who are experiencing homelessness. The staff in each shelter were busy throughout the summer with providing ongoing case management services and connecting individuals in need with additional resources.

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter in Peru and Ottawa will reopen for overnight shelter services at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. There are 66 beds available in Peru (shown here). (Scott Anderson)

This past season was the busiest one on record, according to a PADS news release. The charity served 492 unduplicated individuals. There were 41 families served, consisting of 81 children. Furthermore, 15 veterans accessed the organization’s services within the past 9½ months. These individuals were served 51,699 meals and used a bed 17,599 times from Aug. 15, 2022, to May 31, 2023.

“We want to thank our communities for this support and invite you to shop, as well as donate, at our stores. They support our mission financially each year with net profits that assist with staffing and utilities.” — Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter in a Monday news release

There were 194 new jobs obtained and 55 new homes secured. Securing housing was a difficult issue for many this past year, the agency said. PADS transported individuals to medical and legal appointments 1,231 times. Its in-house classes for computer skills, employment searching, financial skills, spiritual studies and support groups activities were attended 1,124 times.

The PADS resale stores, Lily PADS, 4471 Progress Blvd., Peru, and Lily PADS Too, 411 N. 3059th Road, Ottawa, were able to provide 3,086 items that directly assisted clients. These items included clothing, work shoes, furnishings for new homes and winter apparel.

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter operates Lily PADS Too Resale Boutique, 411 E. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. The resale shop helps raise money for the overnight shelters. (Derek Barichello)

“We want to thank our communities for this support and invite you to shop, as well as donate, at our stores,” the agency said in a news release. “They support our mission financially each year with net profits that assist with staffing and utilities.”

Illinois Valley PADS is seeking volunteers at one of the shelters or resale stores. An application for volunteering is available on the facility’s website ivpads.com, as well as a list of supplies the shelter will need for the upcoming season.