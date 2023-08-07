Former St. Margaret providers have temporary locations in OSF Medical Group offices

OSF HealthCare announced the temporary clinic locations and schedules for Ricardo Calderon, MD; Fazal Khan, MD; Louis Lukancic, MD; Michael Morrow, MD; Robert Morrow, MD; Vijay Sharma, MD; and APPs Cynthia Salazar, Elizabeth Stuart, Britnae Lewis, Patricia Blackburn, Karen Eggers and Taylor Vipond.

Former St. Margaret’s providers have been provided temporary locations.

Patients can schedule appointments by calling directly to the OSF Medical Group office listed.

OSF Medical Group - Primary Care, 1614 E. Norris Dr., Ottawa, 815-433-1010

Calderon, Monday - Friday

M. Morrow, Tuesday - Thursday

Elizabeth Stuart, APRN, Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Taylor Vipond, APRN, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

OSF Medical Group - Primary Care 1405 E. 12th St., Suite 600, Mendota, 815-538-7200

R. Morrow, Monday

Karen Eggers, ARPN, Tuesday through Friday

Cynthia Salazar, APRN, Monday through Wednesday and Friday

OSF Medical Group – Primary Care, 1650 Midtown Road, Peru, 815-538-1351

Britnae Lewis, APRN, Wednesday and Friday

Patricia Blackburn, PA, Tuesday and Thursday

OSF Medical Group - Primary Care, 111 Spring St., Floor 4, Streator, 815-672-4587

Khan, Wednesday and Thursday

Lukancic, Tuesday

Sharma, Monday through Friday

Britnae Lewis, APRN, Monday

Patricia Blackburn, PA, Friday

OSF Medical Group - Primary Care, 309 McCoy St., Granville, 815-538-1352

Khan, Monday and Tuesday

Lukancic, Monday and Wednesday

M. Morrow, Friday

R. Morrow, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

OSF said it appreciates patience and flexibility as the hospital group works toward securing permanent clinic locations in Spring Valley and Oglesby.