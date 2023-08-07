Former St. Margaret providers have temporary locations in OSF Medical Group offices

OSF HealthCare announced the temporary clinic locations and schedules for Ricardo Calderon, MD; Fazal Khan, MD; Louis Lukancic, MD; Michael Morrow, MD; Robert Morrow, MD; Vijay Sharma, MD; and APPs Cynthia Salazar, Elizabeth Stuart, Britnae Lewis, Patricia Blackburn, Karen Eggers and Taylor Vipond.
Former St. Margaret’s providers have been provided temporary locations.
Patients can schedule appointments by calling directly to the OSF Medical Group office listed.
OSF Medical Group - Primary Care, 1614 E. Norris Dr., Ottawa, 815-433-1010
Calderon, Monday - Friday
M. Morrow, Tuesday - Thursday
Elizabeth Stuart, APRN, Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Taylor Vipond, APRN, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
OSF Medical Group - Primary Care 1405 E. 12th St., Suite 600, Mendota, 815-538-7200
R. Morrow, Monday
Karen Eggers, ARPN, Tuesday through Friday
Cynthia Salazar, APRN, Monday through Wednesday and Friday
OSF Medical Group – Primary Care, 1650 Midtown Road, Peru, 815-538-1351
Britnae Lewis, APRN, Wednesday and Friday
Patricia Blackburn, PA, Tuesday and Thursday
OSF Medical Group - Primary Care, 111 Spring St., Floor 4, Streator, 815-672-4587
Khan, Wednesday and Thursday
Lukancic, Tuesday
Sharma, Monday through Friday
Britnae Lewis, APRN, Monday
Patricia Blackburn, PA, Friday
OSF Medical Group - Primary Care, 309 McCoy St., Granville, 815-538-1352
Khan, Monday and Tuesday
Lukancic, Monday and Wednesday
M. Morrow, Friday
R. Morrow, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
OSF said it appreciates patience and flexibility as the hospital group works toward securing permanent clinic locations in Spring Valley and Oglesby.