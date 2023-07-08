July 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

IVCC to offer GED, English as a second language classes

Interested students must attend a registration session prior to classes

By Shaw Local News Network
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

Illinois Valley Community College’s Adult Education program will resume offering free General Education Development test preparation and English as a Second Language classes this fall. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Adult Education program will resume offering free General Education Development test preparation and English as a Second Language classes this fall.

IVCC administers the GED as an option to fulfill the Illinois State High School Diploma. The GED covers four academic areas: language arts including writing and reading, math, science and social studies.

All students interested in GED or ESL are required to attend a registration session prior to the start of the classes. Registration will be open the month of August in addition to office hours from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Todos los estudiantes deben completar el registro antes de asistir a las clases del semestre de otoño.

New and returning GED students are asked to contact Cindy Lock at 815-224-0358 for further information and registration. ESL students may contact Sara Escatel, para ayuda en español, al 815-224-0355

For further information ivcc.edu/adulteducation. The Adult Education office is located in the IVCC Peter Miller Community Technology Center (CTC Room 220), 815 North Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.