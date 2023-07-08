IVCC to offer GED, English as a second language classes

Illinois Valley Community College’s Adult Education program will resume offering free General Education Development test preparation and English as a Second Language classes this fall.

IVCC administers the GED as an option to fulfill the Illinois State High School Diploma. The GED covers four academic areas: language arts including writing and reading, math, science and social studies.

All students interested in GED or ESL are required to attend a registration session prior to the start of the classes. Registration will be open the month of August in addition to office hours from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Todos los estudiantes deben completar el registro antes de asistir a las clases del semestre de otoño.

New and returning GED students are asked to contact Cindy Lock at 815-224-0358 for further information and registration. ESL students may contact Sara Escatel, para ayuda en español, al 815-224-0355

For further information ivcc.edu/adulteducation. The Adult Education office is located in the IVCC Peter Miller Community Technology Center (CTC Room 220), 815 North Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.