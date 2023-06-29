Spring Valley postpones fireworks

Spring Valley is postponing its fireworks show to Friday, Aug. 18, at Hall High School.

The postponement of Saturday’s fireworks was brought on by the ongoing drought conditions and poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires.

The date changes sets up the fireworks show to cap off the city’s final Friday Night Market at the Mini Park, concluding the inaugural season of the event. The Friday Night Market has attracted more than 40 vendors and features live music and food vendors.

Additionally, the Hall Red Devil Football team will have its first public scrimmage of the season Aug. 18 with the annual Red and White Game prior to the fireworks.

Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus encouraged the rescheduled fireworks, saying with the prevailing dry conditions it poses a significant fire hazard.

“By moving the fireworks display to mid-August, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience and celebrate the successful culmination of the Friday Night Market,” the city said in a news release.

For more information and updates, go to www.springvalleyil.us or contact City Hall at 815-664-4221.