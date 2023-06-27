Tapatio’s opens in Ottawa

Tapatio’s opened this month at 3005 Columbus St. in Ottawa.
The menu includes traditional Mexican dishes and can be viewed on Tapatio’s Facebook page.
Dine in and carry out are available, as well as patio and bar seating. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The lunch menu runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Tapatio’s location was built originally to house Starbuck’s. After the Starbuck’s closed, Furlong’s Sports Grill opened in 2019 at the location, then the Black Eyed Susan Sports Lounge.
A sign placed in front of the former Arby’s in La Salle in April also announced a second Tapatio’s location. No opening date has been announced.
