The Utica Public Library, 224 Mill St., will host a book signing by author Charles Alvarado from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Alvarado’s first novel entitled, “Chuy Wins!” is based on a true story. It is the tale of young people as they face challenges both in and out of the boxing ring. The book can be bought on Amazon. Alvarado grew up in Utica. He resides in South Carolina with his wife and daughter.

For information on the event, call 815-667-4509.