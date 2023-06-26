IVCC to offer summer retreat on meditation at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa

Illinois Valley Community College in partnership with Nell’s Woodland, a nonprofit on a 58-acre preserve 2000 Alexis Ave. on the north side of Ottawa, will offer an Intergenerational Summer Retreat on Meditation.

Three separate retreat sessions will be offered on Fridays, Introduction to Meditation, Asana and Conscious Nature Walking Focus on Peace (ID 9760) on June 30, Focus on Love (ID 9761) on July 14 and Focus on Joy (ID 9762) on July 28 – all offered 7:30 to 9 a.m.

“Introduction to Meditation is a perfect opportunity to bring together parents or grandparents looking for a summer activity to bond with their children and get them out into nature,” Continuing Education Community Program Manager Kim Koehler said in a news release. “Nell’s Woodland provides a new state-of-the-art Health and Wellness Center designed to enhance yoga, mental health and self-awareness. The woodland has a walking pathway system that traverses about 6,800 feet with a variety of ridges for individuals to immerse themselves in the serenity of the preserve,”

The program will begin with a nature walk; practice asana stretches before moving to sitting meditation. Those is attendance may enjoy one or all parts of this program. Participants should wear comfortable loose-fitting clothing, closed toe athletic shoes, bring a yoga mat, a pillow for meditation and water. Cost of the program is $25 and is open to all ages.

For information on other adult programs, youth programs or to register for any of these programs visit ivcc.edu/nellswoodland or 815-224-0427.