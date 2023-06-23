OSF announces addition of St. Margaret’s doctors

OSF HealthCare announced the addition of former St. Margaret’s Health providers to its ministry.

OSF has completed phase one of its purchase, which includes Midtown Plaza complex, Midtown Health Center and Granville Clinic. These locations will open soon to offer the community a variety of new care options, including OSF Medical Group – Primary Care as well as OSF Rehabilitation.

Joining OSF Medical Group - Primary Care at the former Midtown Primary Care location:

Dr. Grant Reed, Dr. Andrew Zidow, Dr. Michelle Vasquez, Dr. Anju Patel, Dr. Kara Fess, and Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Hallie Konieczki.

Joining OSF PromptCare at the former Midtown walk-in location:

Dr. Rahul Sampat, and APPs Amy Corsolini, Brigitte Pratt, Candace Ramirez, Melissa Ramirez, Keith Christensen, and Tamara Dunlap-Workman.

Dr. Shawn Bailey will join Granville Primary Care. Dr. Dexter Angeles, Dr. Robert Koogler, and Todd Kuzma, APP, will be located at Midtown Plaza.

Joining OSF Primary Care Princeton:

Dr. Travis Swink, Jen Gutshall, APP, and Kellie Kozlowski, Psychiatric Mental Health NP.

Other providers who have agreed to join OSF HealthCare include: Dr. Louis Lukancic, Dr. Robert Morrow, Dr. Vijay Sharma, Dr. Fazal Khan, Dr. Michael Morrow, Dr. Ricardo Calderon and APPs Cynthia Salazar, Elizabeth Stuart, Britnae Lewis, Patricia Blackburn, Karen Eggers, and Taylor Vipond. Locations to be determined.

Former St. Margaret’s patients should request a copy of their medical records from St. Margaret’s Health.

St. Margaret’s has partnered with a vendor to assist patients with this process. Per the St. Margaret’s website, instructions for obtaining files are as follows: For the Spring Valley hospital or clinic records, call 815-664-1583. For the Peru hospital or Peru clinics, call 815-780-3464 for records. When calling, leave a message and clearly provide your name, date of birth, type of records needed and a call back number. Also include where you want your records sent. For more information, click here.

Illinois Valley residents seeking information regarding their care can call 844-673-2778. This line is available 24/7 and will offer individuals a direct connection to the information they need during this time. Additionally, patients may seek care at OSF OnCall Urgent Care in Ottawa and OSF PromptCare locations in Princeton, Streator, Mendota and Ottawa. Individuals can also get 24/7 virtual visits through OSF OnCall.

Here is more information from OSF, specifically the questions the hospital chain is hearing most.