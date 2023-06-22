Here’s what OSF is getting asked most by Illinois Valley residents

OSF HealthCare, which announced in May its intent to acquire some of the St. Margaret’s Health assets, established a hotline to answer questions about the future of health care in the Illinois Valley.

Shaw Local News Network asked OSF to answer the most frequently asked questions.

What is OSF HealthCare purchasing?

OSF has completed phase one of its purchase, which includes Midtown Plaza complex, Midtown Health Center, and Granville Clinic. These locations will open soon to offer the community a variety of new care options, including OSF Medical Group – Primary Care as well as OSF Rehabilitation. The second phase of the transaction includes the intent to purchase the Peru hospital facility as well as other ambulatory buildings. More details regarding this second phase will be available soon.

OSF is working to hire and train new employees and will open as soon as possible to minimize gaps in care for the community. More details will be available soon regarding the specific services offered and the location opening dates. The St. Margaret’s Health location in Spring Valley, located just eight minutes from the Peru hospital, closed on June 16. This facility is not part of the transaction.

Why is OSF HealthCare expanding care in my community?

OSF HealthCare has provided care to the Illinois Valley and surrounding communities for some time. We are excited to expand our partnership with this community to provide a local source of health care with all the benefits of a nationally recognized system. We are also proud to continue the tradition of Catholic health care in these communities. The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis have tremendous respect for those who share their calling. The founding Sisters of St. Margaret’s Health are now part of the history of OSF, and we will honor their legacy. With St. Margaret’s Health no longer part of the community, we want to play a bigger role in caring for this community. And we have the ability and expertise to do so.

Is OSF HealthCare hiring St. Margaret’s employees?

Recruiting employees continues to be one of our top priorities. OSF has more than 24,000 employees – who we call Mission Partners – and we are committed to every single one. From competitive pay and benefits to a focus on professional development, we’re dedicated to becoming a top employer in each region we serve. Many employees of St. Margaret’s Health have already joined OSF and are in the process of onboarding and training. More will become part of our Ministry in the future. We are prepared and are confident that we can meet the needs of this community with the help and expertise of our new Mission Partners.

Will I be able to keep my St. Margaret’s provider?

OSF is currently working through the onboarding and credentialing process as many providers transition from St. Margaret’s to OSF HealthCare. This process may take some time, but we are committed to minimizing gaps in care, while working through our due diligence to onboard and train our new providers. OSF is striving to make sure that when you come to us for care, you aren’t cared for by strangers but by friends and neighbors. Information will soon be available on the providers who have joined OSF HealthCare.

When will the new facilities be available for care?

OSF is actively determining how best to provide necessary services to the Illinois Valley, but this process, along with the necessary regulatory approvals, takes time. We’ve already begun to train new clinicians in important aspects like our electronic medical record, our Mission-driven culture and more. It is our hope to begin providing care in some form as soon as the proper training and credentialing has taken place. The facilities themselves may take more time to complete, but we are committed to beginning patient care as soon as we are able.

How can I obtain my medical record from St. Margaret’s?

Former St. Margaret’s patients should request a copy of their medical records from St. Margaret’s Health. St. Margaret’s has partnered with a vendor to assist patients with this process. Per the St. Margaret’s website, instructions for obtaining files are as follows:

For the Spring Valley hospital or clinic records, call 815-664-1583. For the Peru hospital or Peru clinics, call 815-780-3464 for records. When calling, leave a message and clearly provide your name, date of birth, type of records needed and a call back number. Also include where you want your records sent. For more information, click here.

How do I seek care while OSF works to open the new facilities?

Illinois Valley residents who are seeking information regarding their care can call 844-673-2778. This line is available 24/7 and will offer individuals a direct connection to the information they need during this time.

Additionally, patients may seek care at OSF OnCall Urgent Care in Ottawa and OSF PromptCare in Princeton, Streator and Ottawa. Individuals can also get 24/7 virtual visits through OSF OnCall. Learn more here.

For all emergency care needs, please call 911 or seek care at your nearest emergency department, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, or OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota.