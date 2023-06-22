Festival 56 in Princeton to open summer season June 24 with ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Festival 56′s summer 2023 season will open with eight performances of the jukebox musical “Million Dollar Quartet” beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. in Princeton. Performances will take place through Saturday, July 1.

The show follows a meeting of four young musicians that turned into one of the most memorable jam sessions in the history of music. The Memphis Press-Scimitar newspaper chronicled the session the next day under the headline “Million Dollar Quartet.”

That quartet including Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, came together for one night, filled with memories, laughter and anger.

Though the real jam session focused on gospel music, some of which is featured in the musical, “Million Dollar Quartet” includes more than 20 classics such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Long Tall Sally,” “I Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

The show is based on the book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux with original concept and direction by Mutrux.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. June 24-July 1, with the exception of Monday, June 26, there is no show, there is an additional 2 p.m. show Wednesday, June 28, and a 2 p.m. show Saturday, July 1.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $15 for students with a student ID. Tickets can be purchased at the Grace Theater box office, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and can be reached at 815-879-5656. Tickets can also be purchased at festival56.com.

Festival 56 also will host its season opening cabaret at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Grace Theater. This event offers guests a chance to see all of the 2023 season ensemble perform music from musical theater and Broadway tunes.

Cabaret tickets are $15 and are available at the box office or online.

Remaining 2023 summer shows include: “Significant Other,” a romantic comedy performed at the Prairie Arts Center July 1-8; “Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night,” a free production at Soldiers and Sailors Park on Sunday and Wednesday evenings from July 4 through August 2; “Footloose” from July 14-22 and “Something Rotten!” from July 28 through Aug. 6 at the Grace Theater.