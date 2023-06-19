June 19, 2023
Mendota approves $200 yearly fee for mobile food vendors

City previously had no guidelines for mobile food vendors

By Charles Van Horn
The Mendota City Council on Monday approved fees on mobile food trucks and mobile food vendors.  

The city previously had no specific guidelines for mobile food vendors, but a yearly fee was proposed of $500 for vendors to continue to operate in the city.  

After debate at the previous meeting, the yearly fee was reduced to $200. A special event fee of $50, which would apply to those not interested in paying for a year permit, would be available. The special event fee would not be assessed for The Sweet Corn Festival, Tri-County Fair or private events.