Former Mendota mayor charged in fake elector scheme

FILE - Trump campaign attorney Jim Troupis speaks during a hearing to discuss election security, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, suspended Troupis from a state judicial ethics panel a week after he was charged with a felony for his role in the 2020 fake electors scheme. (Jim Lo Scalzo/AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Mendota mayor, and lawyer for Donald Trump, was suspended June 11 by the Wisconsin Supreme Court from a state judicial ethics panel. The suspension comes a week after Jim Troupis was charged with a felony for his role in a 2020 fake electors scheme.

Liberal advocates have been calling for Troupis, who served as mayor of Mendota in the mid-1980s, to step down from the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee, saying he is unsuitable due to his role advising the Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin’s electoral votes for Trump after he lost the 2020 election in the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

Troupis, a former judge, Kenneth Chesebro, another Trump attorney, and former Trump aide Mike Roman were all charged by state Attorney General Josh Kaul last week for their role in the fake electors plot.

Troupis did not return a voicemail or text message by The Associated Press seeking comment.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, in its order, notified Troupis and the judicial advisory committee that he was “temporarily suspended” from serving on the panel effective immediately. The court did not give a reason for the suspension.

