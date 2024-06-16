Six-run seventh inning propels Pistol Shrimp past Cape Catfish

Nick Weaver hits the ball during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 8-6 win over the Cape Catfish on Saturday, June 15, 2024 in Cape Giradeau, Mo. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie Dovlen)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday to rally for an 8-6 victory over the Cape Catfish in Cape Giradeau, Mo.

In the seventh, Tyler Dorsch ripped a two-run double, Makana Olaso hit a sacrifice fly and Jack Johnston blasted a three-run homer to cap the barrage.

Dorsch hit a sacrifice fly in the third to tie the game at one.

The Catfish scored twice in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead before C Warehime scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to pull the Shrimp within 3-2.

Ben Barrow smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give Cape a 5-2 lead before Illinois Valley’s big seventh inning.

Kyle Gibson and Johnston had two hits each, while Johnston and Dorsch each drove in three runs.

Grant Holderfield earned the win for the Shrimp (11-5) as he gave up five runs (four earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

David Andolina picked up the save as he threw three innings, allowing one unearned run on no hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.