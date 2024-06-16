IV Sunrise Rotary Club donates $2,000 to Peru ambulance in memory of Douglas Schweickert

(From left) Doug Schweickert’s sons Scott and Steve (an Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotarian), Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service Director Brent Hanson, Sunrise President J. Burt and Sunrise Rotarian Rich Ploch are on-hand for a $2,000 donation made by the Rotary in memory of Douglas Schweickert to the Peru ambulance service. (Photo provided by J. Burt)

Members of the Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club recently made a $2,000 donation to the Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service in memory of Douglas Schweickert.

Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary is in its 34th year of operation, and Schweickert was one of the Charter members who helped to form the club.

In addition to helping to create the morning Rotary Club, IV Sunrise President J. Burt said Schweickert had attained the status of Paul Harris Fellow.

“Doug was very philanthropic during his life and when one of his last requests was to have memorials directed to PVAS, IV Sunrise Rotarians felt compelled to respond,” Burt said in a news release.

Ambulance Director Brent Hanson said the team is grateful for the memorial donation and its ability to help the agency serve the people of Peru.

Schweickert’s son Steven Schweickert continues his father’s tradition by his long-standing leadership in Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary.